On March 7, 2024, Executive Vice President Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of staffing agency Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $24.07 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $481,400.

Kelly Services Inc is a global leader in providing workforce solutions. The company offers a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Serving clients around the world, Kelly provided employment to more than 500,000 individuals in 2023.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares of Kelly Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 7 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Kelly Services Inc stands at $873.235 million as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 25.27, which is above both the industry median of 17.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on the closing price of $24.07 on the day of the sale and the GuruFocus Value of $18.83, Kelly Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

