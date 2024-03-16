Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial), a popular steakhouse chain known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and made-from-scratch sides, has experienced an insider transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Director Donna Epps sold 670 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Donna Epps has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 670 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Texas Roadhouse Inc, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc were trading at $149.97, valuing the company at a market cap of $9.913 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 32.75, which is above both the industry median of 24.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, as per GuruFocus Value, was at $125.57, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, Texas Roadhouse Inc is considered modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.