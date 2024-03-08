Full Year 2023 Flughafen Zuerich AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Lukas Brosi - Flughafen Zuerich AG - CEO



Welcome also from my side to the presentation of our company's full year results 2023. My name is Lukas Brosi, and I will host this presentation together with Kevin Fleck, our company's CFO.



I like to remind you that the presentation is also available on our website. Today's agenda is as usual and as follows. I will start with a short business update before our Group CFO will provide you with the information on our financial performance followed by the outlook. At the end, we will have enough time to answer your questions. Please submit your questions, if possible, already during the presentation, which helps us to cluster them. Marcel Heinzer will moderate the Q&A session.



Let me start with our milestones for 2023. There were a lot of highlights last year. On the slide show, you see a picture of the 75th anniversary of Zurich Airport, which was a great spectacle. Some of you may also remember our Investor Day that happened just one day after the anniversary weekend ended.



On the next slide, we'll go through some other highlights in