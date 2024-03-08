Q4 2023 Eve Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the eve Holding Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Lucio Aldworth, Director of Investor Relations for each holding 50, you may begin bigger operator.



Lucio Aldsworth - Eve Holding Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. This is no longer a Director of Investor Relations.



Ladies and I wanted to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2023 and full year earnings conference call. I have here with me our CEO, Johan body CFO, Eduardo Couto, and our Chief Technology Officer, Louis Valentin. After their initial remarks, we're going to open the call for questions. We have a back with a few slides and additional information on our website at IR dot Yves air