Q2 2024 Oil-Dri Corporation of America Earnings Call Transcript

Dan Jaffee - Oil-Dri Corporation of America - Chairman, President & CEO



Great. Thank you and welcome to our second quarter and six-month teleconference. Joining me either in person or virtually for the call to answer your questions. Susan Craig, our CFO, and the CIO., Aaron Christiansen, VP of Operations, Wade Robey, VP of ag and President of Amlan International, Chris Lamson, Group VP of Retail and Wholesale. Laura, she was Chief Legal Officer and Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Products division, who is a Senior Vice President of fluids, purification and Leslie Garber, our Director of Investor Relations, who will lead us through the Safe