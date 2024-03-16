Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial), a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education, has seen a recent insider transaction on March 7, 2024. According to a SEC Filing, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, Chad Nyce, sold 26,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company's insider trading history. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been 19 insider sells in the same period. On the valuation front, shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp were trading at $10.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $317.276 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 11.66, which is below the industry median of 19.76 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.51, with a GF Value of $6.63, indicating that Lincoln Educational Services Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by EVP & Chief Innovation Officer Chad Nyce may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including overall market conditions, company performance, and individual financial goals when interpreting insider trading activity.

