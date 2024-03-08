Mar 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the African Rainbow Minerals results presentation for the six months ended December 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Please help me welcome our Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, Dr. Patrice Motsepe. Over to you.



Patrice Motsepe - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning. It's good to see Martin Creamer, you're becoming younger and younger, my favorite, somebody was telling me many years ago, there were people who make us all proud. Martin Creamer is sort of the at where is David McKay, my other favorite person who's not here.



Okay. Pass my regards to him sorry, okay, who does the work for? You works for you, Martin pass my regards to him and all my wonderful favorite people. I'm going to go as quickly as possible through the results because you've got the documentation, my gratitude to the Board members who are here. So thank you so much, Brian, for coming and all the other Board members who are here and thank the media, our