Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $291.20, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.96%, marked against a three-month change of 12.53%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Fleetcor Technologies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

With a high GF Score of 94 out of 100, Fleetcor Technologies Inc demonstrates a strong potential for outperformance, supported by its exceptional growth and momentum ranks.

Understanding Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Business

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialized payment products with a market cap of $20.92 billion and sales of $3.76 billion. The company boasts an impressive operating margin of 44.09%. Fleetcor Technologies Inc offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialized payment services. Its systems enable customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programs. The client base includes commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Additionally, Fleetcor Technologies Inc provides customized analysis solutions, enhancing business productivity tracking capabilities. The United States is the company's largest geographic operating segment.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a testament to its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale assessing profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Additionally, Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five highlights its consistent operational performance, instilling greater confidence in investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 22.4% surpasses 77.53% of companies in the Software industry. Fleetcor Technologies Inc has also experienced a significant increase in EBITDA, with a three-year growth rate of 22.7 and a five-year rate of 11.1, underscoring its ability to sustain growth.

Next Steps

Considering Fleetcor Technologies Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.