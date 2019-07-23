Q2 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call Transcript





000270.KS - Kia Corp

Q2 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call

Jul 23, 2019 / 01:10AM GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Before we begin our presentation, we'd like to provide a note to our investors. For investors' convenience, this presentation has been prepared with unaudited first half results of fiscal year 2019. Therefore, some numbers are subject to change upon review of Kia's independent auditors. Kia Motors business result for fiscal year 2019 will be presented in the following order: first, sales summary; second, financial summary; third, lastly, revenue and earnings analysis.



First is the summary of our global retail sales. Kia's global retail sales in first half 2019 recorded 1,393,000 units, posting a 0.8% decrease compared with last year mainly due to slower-than-expected demand recovery in the Korea domestic and China