Q3 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

000270.KS - Kia Corp

Q3 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call

Oct 24, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Before we begin our presentation, we'd like to provide a note to our investors. For investors' convenience, this presentation has been prepared with unaudited third quarter results of fiscal year 2019. Therefore, some numbers are subject to change upon review of Kia's independent auditors.



Kia Motors' business results for third quarter of 2019 will be presented in the following order: first, sales summary; next, financial summary; and lastly, an analysis of our revenue and earnings.



First is the summary of our global retail sales. In the midst of a 5.6% decline in industry demand, our global retail sales up to the third quarter of 2019 posted a 1% decrease compared to the previous year at 2.08 million units