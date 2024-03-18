Director BURKE JAMES J JR Sells Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Director BURKE JAMES J JR has sold 11,225 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares. Lincoln Educational Services Corp is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. The company offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, hospitality services, and business and information technology. Over the past year, BURKE JAMES J JR has sold a total of 75,437 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. 1767279472819728384.png On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp were trading at $10.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $313.784 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.54, which is below the industry median of 19.56 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $6.64, indicates that Lincoln Educational Services Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54. 1767279491903811584.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how the insider views the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
