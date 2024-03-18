Insider Sell: CEO and President C. Hussey Sells Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN), a global professional services firm committed to achieving sustainable results in partnership with its clients, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company specializes in health care, higher education, life sciences, and other commercial sectors, providing expertise in strategy, operations, advisory services, technology, and analytics.

On March 8, 2024, CEO and President C. Hussey sold 2,634 shares of the company at an average price of $100.03 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of $263,400.82. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 16,399 shares and purchasing 2,000 shares. This latest sell adds to a series of insider transactions for the company.

The insider transaction history for Huron Consulting Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 31 insider sells. This trend provides a glimpse into the sentiment of company insiders, with sells outnumbering buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $100.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.803 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.96, which is above both the industry median of 17.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, Huron Consulting Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued at the current price. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Investors and stakeholders of Huron Consulting Group Inc may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and company valuation, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing and explore additional resources on gurufocus.com.

