Aug 09, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. This conference will start with the presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.



Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [Joon Chang Ho] IR part Leader at Samsung Fire & Marine. Thank you so much for joining our conference call for the first half of 2019. Today, CFO, Bae Tae-Yeong will give a presentation on the first half of 2019 earnings results as well as the future outlook, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the participating executives. Our CFO, Bae will start the report.



Tae-Yeong Bae - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO, Senior VP & Director



[Interpreted]