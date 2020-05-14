May 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Joon Chang Ho from the IR part of Samsung Fire & Marine. We'd like to begin the conference call for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. Today, CFO, Bae Tae-Yeong, will give a presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the participating Executives.
Now I will hand over to CFO, Bae.
Tae-Yeong Bae - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO, Senior VP & Director
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Tae-Yeong Bae, CFO of Samsung Fire & Marine.
First, on Page 1, the direct premiums written was up 5.9% year-on-year. The net income was down 28.9% year-on-year to post KRW 164 billion, but it is in line with the market consensus if we exclude the large claims events from the general insurance. The RBC ratio was down 53 percentage points year-on-year to mark 297%.
On Page 2, as for the long-term line, health insurance new business grew 10.1% year-on-year, and the risk
