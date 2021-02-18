Feb 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference call for Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.



This conference will start with the presentation, followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.



Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Joon Chang Ho, IR part leader at Samsung Fire & Marine. We will now like to start the earnings conference call for fiscal year 2020. Today, our new CFO, Mr. Hong Seong-woo will present key earnings results for fiscal year 2020 and business plans for 2021, which will be followed by the Q&A session with the participating executives.



Now CFO Hong will start the report.



Seong-woo Hong -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Hong Seong