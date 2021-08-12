Aug 12, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning. I am Joon Chang Ho, in charge of IR. Thank you for joining Samsung Fire & Marine's earnings presentation. We will begin with our CFO, Hong Seong-Woo's brief presentation on key earnings highlights and our future business, followed by a Q&A during which our C-level executives will provide the answers in reference to the earnings material we previously circulated.



We will spend around 1 hour in total, including the Q&A session. I now invite our CFO, Hong.



Hong Seong-Woo - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO



Good morning. I am Hong Seong-Woo, the CFO. On well spread growth across our insurance underwriting and investment, first half '21 net profit was up 71.7% on year to KRW 744.1 billion, while consolidated basis pretax profit for the first half was KRW 1,032 billion outsizing last year's full year profit.



In the first half, for the long-term insurance, we employed growth strategies in order to drive net addition of