Feb 21, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Joon Chang Joon, Head of the IR team. Thank you for joining Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's financial year '21 earnings conference call. We will begin with our CFO, Hong Seong-Woo's presentation on key earnings highlights and future business strategy, followed by a Q&A during which answers will be provided by the management team.



The whole session will last around 1 hour. And now I invite our CFO, Hong Seong-Woo.



Hong Seong-Woo - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning, I'm Hong Seong-Woo, the CFO. I'll walk you through 2021 earnings results and SFMI strategic direction this year.



By difficult operational backdrop on the back of efforts improved supported by efficiency SFMI last year reported a sizable line improvement year-over-year. '21 pretax profit was KRW 1,474.1 billion, and net profit was up 42.5% on year, coming in at KRW 1.0926 billion.



First, for the long