Feb 21, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter earnings results by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Kim Jae Hoon], Head of the IR team. Thank you for joining our financial year 2022 earnings conference call. Today, we will begin with 2022 business highlights, which will be followed by 2023 business strategy presented by our new CFO, Kim Jun-Ha. And then we will have the Q&A session with answers provided by the executives of each business line. The entire session, including the Q&A will ask a total of 1 hour.



With that, I would invite CFO, Kim Jun-Ha.



Jun-Ha Kim - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance