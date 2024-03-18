Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Stores Officer Pamela Burke Sells 5,764 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On March 8, 2024, Pamela Burke, the Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO, Financial), sold 5,764 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, operating under the ticker NAS:GO, is a company that offers a range of products, including groceries, fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, and organic products. The company operates a network of independently operated stores across the United States, providing customers with discounted, overstocked, and closeout products from name brand and private label suppliers.

The insider's recent sale is part of a larger pattern observed over the past year, where Pamela Burke has sold a total of 15,980 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This trend is reflected in the broader insider transaction history for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, which has seen 1 insider buy and 32 insider sells over the past year.

1767309669929480192.png

On the valuation front, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp were trading at $25.83 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.617 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.39, which is above the industry median of 16.805 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.73, with a GF Value of $35.56, indicating that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

1767309690510929920.png

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction within the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.