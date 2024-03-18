On March 8, 2024, Pamela Burke, the Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO, Financial), sold 5,764 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, operating under the ticker NAS:GO, is a company that offers a range of products, including groceries, fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, and organic products. The company operates a network of independently operated stores across the United States, providing customers with discounted, overstocked, and closeout products from name brand and private label suppliers.

The insider's recent sale is part of a larger pattern observed over the past year, where Pamela Burke has sold a total of 15,980 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This trend is reflected in the broader insider transaction history for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, which has seen 1 insider buy and 32 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp were trading at $25.83 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.617 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.39, which is above the industry median of 16.805 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.73, with a GF Value of $35.56, indicating that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction within the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

