Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial), a company specializing in ethically produced food, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco, sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Russell Diez-Canseco has been active in the market, selling a total of 212,946 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sells at Vital Farms Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $20.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $877.293 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.19, which is above the industry median of 18.205 but below the historical median for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $20.1 and a GF Value of $21.68, Vital Farms Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Vital Farms Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating its current position relative to the intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.