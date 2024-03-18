Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is a leader in the global life and health reinsurance industry. With operations in 26 countries, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. According to a recent SEC Filing, Todd Larson, the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial), sold 3,750 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $181.26 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $679,725. Over the past year, Todd Larson has sold a total of 7,734 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company. The market capitalization of Reinsurance Group of America Inc stands at $12.056 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.65, which is above the industry median of 12.32 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. In terms of valuation, with the stock trading at $181.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $154.22, Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when making investment decisions.

