Executive Vice President Luis Cestero has sold 4,641 shares of Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $84.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $391,774.22. Popular Inc, operating under the ticker symbol BPOP, is a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services. The company offers a range of products and services, including retail and commercial banking operations, mortgage loans, and investment banking. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,240 shares of Popular Inc and has not made any share purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Popular Inc were trading at $84.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.114 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.25, which is above the industry median of 9.4 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the valuation metrics, with a share price of $84.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.43, Popular Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Executive Vice President Luis Cestero may provide investors with insight into the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in Popular Inc.

