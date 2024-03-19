Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE:CRL), a global provider of essential products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CSVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Knell sold 808 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $267.52 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $216,218.16. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Michael Knell has sold a total of 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of the broader insider trend at the company. The insider transaction history for Charles River Laboratories International Inc shows a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 14 insider sells recorded. In terms of valuation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc's shares were trading at $267.52 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $13.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.50, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 29.245 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $264.83, Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

