On March 8, 2024, Morgan Schuessler, President & Chief Executive Officer of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC), sold 159,514 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solutions services. The company operates through various segments, including Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 192,631 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Evertec Inc shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Evertec Inc were trading at $37.13, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.446 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.88, which is above both the industry median of 27.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $37.13 and a GF Value of $47.27, Evertec Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

