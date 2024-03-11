Mar 11, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, and welcome to the Ballard Power Systems Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Kate Charlton, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kate Charlton - Ballard Power Systems Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Ballard's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial and operating results conference call. With us on today's call are Randy McEwen, Ballard CEO, and Paul Dobson, Chief Financial Officer.
We will be making forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. Actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our most recent annual information form and other public filings for our complete disclaimer and related information. I'll now turn the call over to Randy.
R.
Q4 2023 Ballard Power Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...