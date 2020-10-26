Oct 26, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining today's conference call. We will now start the third quarter earnings conference call of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. The conference call will begin with a presentation by the company, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Now we will start the presentation by Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
KwangWook Bae - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP and Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning Team
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is KwangWook Bae, Head of Planning Team and IR at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our third quarter earnings conference call.
On today's call, I am joined by EVP, Bongyong Kang of the Business Support Team; SVP, Kook-hwan Cho, Head of Strategic Marketing; Jung-hoon Ahn (sic) [Ahn Jung-hoon], Head of Support Team, Component Solution Division; [Jang Won Lee], Head of Support Team, Module Solution Division; and [Kwon Choi], Head of Support Team, Substrate Solution Division.
We will start with a presentation on our third
Q3 2020 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...