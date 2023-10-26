Oct 26, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Kim Taiyoung - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR & Planning,



Good morning. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR and Planning team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



On today's call, I am joined by our CFO, Sungjin Kim; EVP, Won-Taek Kim, who is Head of Strategic Marketing; [Jun-taek] Park, Head of Support Team, Components division; Jung Won Lee, Head of the Support Team, Optics & Communication Solutions division; and VP [Jeong Hoon Ahn], Head of Support Team, Package Solutions division.



We will start with a presentation on our third quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.



First, our 2023 third quarter results. In third quarter, our revenue was KRW 2,368.9 billion, which is approximately 6% increase Q-o-Q, but roughly 1% decrease Y-o-Y. The details regarding revenue increase/decrease factors by division will be explained later on during the divisional results. Third quarter operating profit was KRW 184