Q3 2019 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening.



First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call, and I will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings presented by S-Oil. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation of the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings presented by S-Oil.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-Oil's third quarter of 2019 earnings conference call. I would like to thank you all for joining us today. I am [Cho Young Ko,] the Treasurer of S-Oil Corporation.



I am glad to be here today to communicate with you through the earnings conference call. Your continuous support will be highly appreciated. IR team leader, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol and other IR team members are with me here today.



Before Mr. Ko presents our third quarter's financial results, I would like to start with a brief review on business environment and our performance.



The company's third quarter earnings came in flat from the previous quarter's growth. The [company's