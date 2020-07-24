Q2 2020 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Young-Il Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



I would like to thank you all for joining us today. I am Cho Young-Il, the Treasurer of S-Oil Corporation. I am glad to be here to communicate with you. Your continuous support will be highly appreciated. IR team leader, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol, and other IR team members are with me here.



Before Mr. Ko presents our second quarter financial results, I would like to start with a brief review on business environment and our performance. The second quarter was another worst quarter but meaningful in that its recruits the recovery from the prolonged stagnation initiated by COVID-19 pandemic.



From the second quarter, oil demand and oil prices started to recover on the back of a resumption of businesses and industrial activities across the globe. The company's operating loss significantly reduced from the previous quarter, thanks to the rebound of oil prices, despite downward pressure on refining margins in the midst of massive product inventory built up in the first quarter.



Moreover, solid level of PP&PO and