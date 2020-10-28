Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's third quarter earnings conference call. Thank you all for joining us today. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasurer of S-OIL Corporation.
I hope that all of you are staying safe and healthy during this extraordinary time.
Participating in today's call with me will be IR team leader, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol and other IR team members.
Before Mr. Ko presents our third quarter's financial results, I would like to start with a brief review on business environment and our performance. The company's third quarter results showed that the deep loss from crude price collapse triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was close to ending
Q3 2020 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
