Q3 2020 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 third quarter earning results by S-OIL. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 third quarter earning results by S-OIL.



Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's third quarter earnings conference call. Thank you all for joining us today. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasurer of S-OIL Corporation.



I hope that all of you are staying safe and healthy during this extraordinary time.



Participating in today's call with me will be IR team leader, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol and other IR team members.



Before Mr. Ko presents our third quarter's financial results, I would like to start with a brief review on business environment and our performance. The company's third quarter results showed that the deep loss from crude price collapse triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was close to ending