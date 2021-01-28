Q4 2020 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to S-oil's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to thank you all for joining us today. I'm Yong-kuk Cho, the Treasurer of S-Oil Corporation. I wish you all a bright and prosperous New Year.



Participating in today's call with me will be IR Team Leader, Mr. Gwang-Cheol Ko and other IR team members. Especially today, Mr. Bang Ju-Wan, the CFO, is joining this conference call to communicate with you directly.



Before Mr. Ko presents our fourth quarter's financial results, I would like to start with a brief review on this environment and our performance.



Last year, the company had a difficult time in the face of unprecedented crisis caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide lockdown measures to counter the spread of the pandemic led to a collapse in demand for oil and chemical products, which forced the company to record our largest operating loss last year.



During the crisis, all the members of the company gave their best they could and worked