Q1 2021 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's First Quarter of 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasurer of S-OIL Corporation.



For today's conference call, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol, IR Team leader and other IR team members are here with me. Before Mr. Ko presents our first quarter financial results and market environment, I would like to start with a brief comment about the company's first quarter performance and efforts for future growth.



We could all feel the importance of our normal daily lives in the COVID-19 pandemic after it lasted for more than 1 year. In the face of a long, heavy, difficult situation, we have an expectation that 1 day we would return to our normal daily lives. I am very pleased to be able to deliver good news at the first earnings release of this year that started with the expectation. In the first quarter, the company achieved significant profit improvement. Operating profit for the first quarter was the