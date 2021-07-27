Q2 2021 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's second quarter earnings conference call. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasure S-OIL Corporation. I would like to thank you all for joining us today, and I wish you are doing well.



For today's conference call, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol, IR team leader and other IR team members are here with me.



Prior to Mr. Ko's presentation of the company's second quarter financial results and market environment, I would like to briefly comment on the second quarter performance and efforts for sustainable growth we made in second quarter. In the second quarter, the