Q2 2021 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and good evening first of all. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earning results by S-OIL. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earning results by S-OIL.
Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to S-OIL's second quarter earnings conference call. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasure S-OIL Corporation. I would like to thank you all for joining us today, and I wish you are doing well.
For today's conference call, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol, IR team leader and other IR team members are here with me.
Prior to Mr. Ko's presentation of the company's second quarter financial results and market environment, I would like to briefly comment on the second quarter performance and efforts for sustainable growth we made in second quarter. In the second quarter, the
|And much more...