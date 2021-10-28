Q3 2021 S-Oil Corp Earnings Call (English, Korean) Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Yong-kuk Cho - S-Oil Corporation - Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first -- third quarter of 2021 earnings conference call. I am Cho Yong-kuk, the Treasurer of S-OIL CORPORATION.



I would like to thank you for joining us for this conference call, and it is my pleasure to speak to you today. For today's conference call, Mr. Ko Gwang-cheol, IR team leader and other IR team members have prepared for the presentation with me.



Prior to the presentation of the company's third quarter financial results and market environment by Mr. Ko, I would like to brief you on the company's performance for the third quarter and the blueprint for sustainable growth of our society and the company in the near future.



In the third quarter, as COVID-19 vaccination rate has continued to increase, expectation for revitalizing economic activities has been growing. With these expectations, the company posted a quarterly operating profit of KRW 549 billion exceeding the market expectation like the second quarter.



As a result, the company renewed the historical high