Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Phillip Gobe sold 1,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. Phillip Gobe has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Pioneer Natural Resources Co shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the day of the sale, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co were trading at $242.67, giving the company a market cap of $57.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.08, which is above the industry median of 10.225 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $218.75, indicating that Pioneer Natural Resources Co is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more information on insider trades and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts can refer to the detailed SEC filing. SEC Filing

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.