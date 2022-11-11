Q3 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good day, everyone. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call by Samsung Life Insurance. This conference will start of short brief by Head of Finance and Accounting, followed by a (inaudible) dividend Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the conference by Samsung Life Insurance.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Yes. Thank you for joining us at the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Samsung Life. This is [ShonanÂ Kim,] Head of the Finance and Accounting team at Samsung Life. As for prior notice, this call will be conducted mostly as a Q&A with Mr. Dae-Hwan Kim, our CFO; and other members of management. Allow me to highlight key results for the third quarter based on the materials that we have already provided.



In Q3, amid easing of COVID-19, everyday life was restored in large part across many parts of society. However, our business environment remains challenged with major economies accelerating their policy rate hikes