Q1 2021 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 first quarter earnings results by Kakao. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 first quarter earnings results by Kakao.



Eleanor Lee - Kakao Corp. - Manager of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Eleanor from Kakao's IR team. Let's begin Kakao's Q1 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. With me today are CEO, Mason Yeo; and Chief Investment Officer, Jae Bae. Please be reminded that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are hence subject to change upon the auditor's review.



Let me now invite Mason for key business highlights.



Min-Soo Yeo - Kakao Corp. - Co-CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Mason Yeo. As Kakao signaled season 2 of its