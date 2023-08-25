Half Year 2023 Keep Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Keep 2023 First Half Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available. Keep announced our interim results for the first half of 2023 earlier today. That announcement is now available on HKEX website as well as Keep Investor Relations website (technical difficulty) keep.com. Joining me today is Keep's founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Ning, and CFO Mr. Weibo Huang.



Before we continue, please be noted that today's call will (technical difficulty) statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to (technical difficulty) forward-looking statement except as required under applicable law. (Technical difficulty) non-IFRS measures (technical difficulty). Please refer to our announcement for reconciliation between non-IFRS and IFRS. Now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Wang. Mr. Wang's prepared remarks in Chinese will be followed by an English translation. Mr. Wang, please go ahead.



Wang Ning - Chief Executive