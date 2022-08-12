Q2 2022 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Lee - Ncsoft Corporation - VP & Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Jason Lee, Head of IR at Ncsoft. Thank you very much for joining the company's second quarter 2022 earnings presentation.



I will begin with the highlights of the second quarter earnings. Second quarter sales was up 17% year-over-year to KRW 629.3 billion on Lineage W launch, while on a Q-on-Q basis, there was 20% decline on stabilization of Lineage W revenue.



On the back of mobile game revenue growth, operating profit was up 9% year-over-year, reporting KRW 123 billion. On lower revenue and rise in marketing expense, there was 50% decline Q-on-Q.



Pretax income was up 33% year-over-year and down 30% Q-on-Q to KRW 163.1 billion. Net income was up 26% year-over-year and down 29% Q-on-Q to KRW 118.7 billion.



Next, I will go over the sales of each game. Sales from the major mobile games was up 35% on year to KRW 475.2 billion, while on a Q-over-Q basis, there was 26% decline.



Lineage W sales were down 40% on quarter to KRW 223.6 billion. Since its release last November, we broke