Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings and Provides 2024 Outlook

Amidst Market Challenges, Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Demonstrates Financial Resilience and Strategic Growth

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Full year 2023 net sales decreased by 18.6% to $566.5 million compared to the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $88.0 million, a decrease of 38.6% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Net loss for the full year was $2.4 million, an improvement from a net loss of $5.7 million in 2022.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $116.4 million in operating cash flow, contributing to a record cash position of $102.8 million at year-end.
  • Cost Reductions: Implemented cost reduction programs and lean manufacturing initiatives, resulting in a substantially reduced cost structure.
  • Market Share: Fiberglass pool sales outperformed U.S. in-ground pool starts by over 10 percentage points, indicating market share gains.
  • 2024 Guidance: Anticipates continued ability to outperform the industry with net sales guidance ranging from $490 million to $520 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 12, 2024, Latham Group Inc (SWIM, Financial), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, and providing guidance for 2024. The company, which garners a majority of its revenue from the United States, faced a challenging market environment but demonstrated resilience through strategic cost reductions and efficiency improvements.

1767650123137052672.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Latham Group Inc (SWIM, Financial) reported a decrease in net sales for the full year 2023, down 18.6% to $566.5 million from $695.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to volume declines from decreased new in-ground pool starts and continued destocking of inventory in the wholesale distribution channel. Despite these challenges, the company's focus on cost reduction and lean manufacturing initiatives led to a gross margin of 27.0% for the year, although this was a decrease from 31.1% in the prior year.

President and CEO Scott Rajeski commented on the company's performance, stating,

Latham navigated a very difficult market environment in 2023. We successfully implemented cost reduction programs and lean manufacturing initiatives that structurally reduced our cost basis, while maintaining our investments in future growth."
He further highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including the development of new fiberglass pool models and investments in digital tools, which have enhanced the consumer pool buying experience.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company's fiberglass pool sales, which accounted for approximately 73% of in-ground pool sales, outperformed the decline in U.S. in-ground pool starts by over 10 percentage points. This success is a testament to Latham's leadership in the fiberglass pool market and its effective conversion strategy. The company also saw traction in its automatic safety covers, which offer safety and cost savings, and its AI-powered measurement tool for pool covers and liners, Measure by Latham.

From a financial standpoint, Latham Group Inc (SWIM, Financial) ended the year with a strong cash position of $102.8 million, after generating operating cash flow of over $116 million and repaying $13 million in debt. This financial strength provides the company with substantial flexibility to manage through soft market conditions.

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, Latham Group Inc (SWIM, Financial) anticipates continued industry softness but expects to manage a decline of approximately 15% in total pool starts in its markets. The company's guidance for the full year 2024 reflects net sales that are 11% below 2023 levels at the midpoint, with fiberglass products expected to continue increasing penetration in a down market for new in-ground pools in the U.S.

Rajeski remains optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, stating,

The long-term fundamentals of our industry remain compelling, and we are looking ahead to lower interest rates driving pent-up demand for in-ground pools."
He believes that Latham's strategic growth initiatives and reduced cost structure, coupled with a strong balance sheet, position the company well to capture market share and expand profit margins when industry conditions improve.

Investors and analysts are invited to join Latham's conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, which will be held on March 12, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

For a comprehensive understanding of Latham Group Inc (SWIM, Financial)'s financials and strategic direction, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Latham Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.