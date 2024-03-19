Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN), a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for animal health and production, has reported an insider purchase filed with the SEC. The insider, Director William Doyle, acquired 15,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to the SEC Filing.

Elanco Animal Health Inc's business focuses on delivering innovative solutions to improve the health of animals, ensuring a sustainable food supply, and supporting the overall well-being of pets. The company operates globally, providing a range of products that cater to the needs of companion and food animals.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and management's confidence in the business. An insider buy, such as the one executed by the insider, can signal a belief in the company's future prospects or that the stock is undervalued.

Over the past year, the insider has shown confidence in Elanco Animal Health Inc by purchasing a total of 15,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc were trading at $16.3, giving the company a market cap of $7.774 billion.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Elanco Animal Health Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value, which stands at $17.43, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Considering the recent insider buying activity and the stock's current valuation, investors may find Elanco Animal Health Inc an interesting subject for further research.

