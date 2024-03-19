Director William Doyle Acquires 15,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN), a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for animal health and production, has reported an insider purchase filed with the SEC. The insider, Director William Doyle, acquired 15,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to the SEC Filing.

Elanco Animal Health Inc's business focuses on delivering innovative solutions to improve the health of animals, ensuring a sustainable food supply, and supporting the overall well-being of pets. The company operates globally, providing a range of products that cater to the needs of companion and food animals.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and management's confidence in the business. An insider buy, such as the one executed by the insider, can signal a belief in the company's future prospects or that the stock is undervalued.

Over the past year, the insider has shown confidence in Elanco Animal Health Inc by purchasing a total of 15,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc were trading at $16.3, giving the company a market cap of $7.774 billion.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Elanco Animal Health Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value, which stands at $17.43, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

1767672058197733376.png

Considering the recent insider buying activity and the stock's current valuation, investors may find Elanco Animal Health Inc an interesting subject for further research.

1767672078007431168.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.