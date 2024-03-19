Director Scott Schlackman Sells Shares of Medifast Inc (MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), a company specializing in weight loss and weight management, has reported an insider transaction involving Director Scott Schlackman. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 4,053 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 4,053 shares and purchasing 106 shares. This latest sale contributes to the overall insider activity for the company, which has seen 13 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the same timeframe. On the date of the sale, shares of Medifast Inc were trading at $39.44, valuing the company at a market cap of $398.779 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 4.04, which is below both the industry median of 16.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $97.05, Medifast Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's valuation and market performance when interpreting individual insider transactions.

