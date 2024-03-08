Director William Kimble has sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $268,581.45. Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing and engineering services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the hydraulic fracturing of unconventional oil and natural gas wells, as well as related support services such as logistics, maintenance, and repair of equipment. Over the past year, the insider, William Kimble, has sold a total of 12,459 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells for the company. The stock market capitalization of Liberty Energy Inc stands at $3.554 billion as of the last trading price. The company's price-earnings ratio is 6.77, which is below both the industry median of 10.225 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past trading history. With the stock trading at $21.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $22.68, Liberty Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other potential insider transactions when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.