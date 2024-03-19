Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties leased to retail and service businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO Peter Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. Peter Mavoides’s transaction involved disposing of shares at an average price point, contributing to the insider's total sale of 150,807 shares over the past year. Notably, the insider has not made any share purchases during the same period. The insider transaction history for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 7 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) shares were trading at $25.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.56, which is above the industry median of 16.855 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $28.02, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing details the specifics of the insider's transaction, providing transparency into the trading activities of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc's executives.

