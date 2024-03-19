Dean Klisura, President & CEO of Guy Carpenter, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC), sold 9,994 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting, and is known for its expertise in insurance brokerage, risk management, reinsurance services, talent management, investment advisory, and management consulting.

Over the past year, Dean Klisura has sold a total of 25,506 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc were trading at $205, giving the company a market cap of $101.944 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 27.54, which is above the industry median of 12.35 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, indicating that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $194.57. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

