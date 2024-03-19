David Destefano, President & CEO of Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial), sold 15,677 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $471,554.16.

Vertex Inc, the company in question, specializes in tax technology solutions. The company provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Vertex's offerings are designed to help businesses of all sizes achieve tax compliance while managing business processes with efficiency and accuracy.

Over the past year, David Destefano has sold a total of 115,677 shares of Vertex Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale further aligns with the overall insider transaction history for Vertex Inc, which has seen 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vertex Inc were trading at $30.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.603 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.27, indicating that Vertex Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Vertex Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Vertex Inc's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

