Q1 2019 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

We will now present LG Chem's 2019 Q1 earnings performance, followed by our outlook for the second quarter. First, 2019 Q1 P&L. Q1 sales was KRW 6,639.1 billion, a 9.6% decrease on quarter and a 1.3% increase on year. Operating profit was