Q3 2020 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



Good afternoon. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules. We will now start LG Chem's 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call. We will begin with Q3 earnings performance and outlook, followed by the CFO highlight presentation and then we will have the presentation on the medium- to long-term strategic direction of LG Chem. The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously while the Q&As will be interpreted consecutively. Also, I'd like to mention that the presentation materials are being shared real-time via earnings conference webcasts. You can access the webcasts on our company website to get access to the presentation materials.



First, let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have CFO, Dong Seok Cha; Chul Nam from Business Strategy; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; Ho Lee from Petrochemicals; Hong, Su Jeung from Energy Solutions; and Chong, Woo Park from Advanced Materials.



We would