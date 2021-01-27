Jan 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division
Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules.
We will begin with a brief introduction of 2020 Q4 earnings performance, followed by the CFO presentation on LG Chem's 2020 review and 2021 outlook. Then we will present 2020 earnings review and 2021 business strategy by each business division.
The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously, while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively. The material presented during this conference call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download for our -- on our corporate website.
Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have, first, CFO of LG Chem, Dong Seok Cha; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; Ho Woo Lee from Petrochemicals; [Kyung Deok Koh] from Advanced Materials; [Hae Sil Park] from Life Sciences; as well as
Q4 2020 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...