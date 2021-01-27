Q4 2020 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules.



We will begin with a brief introduction of 2020 Q4 earnings performance, followed by the CFO presentation on LG Chem's 2020 review and 2021 outlook. Then we will present 2020 earnings review and 2021 business strategy by each business division.



The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously, while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively. The material presented during this conference call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download for our -- on our corporate website.



Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have, first, CFO of LG Chem, Dong Seok Cha; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; Ho Woo Lee from Petrochemicals; [Kyung Deok Koh] from Advanced Materials; [Hae Sil Park] from Life Sciences; as well as