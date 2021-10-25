Q3 2021 LG Chem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Hyun-suk Yoon - LG Chem, Ltd. - Head of IR Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules.



We will begin with a brief introduction of 2021 Q3 earnings performance and outlook, followed by the CFO presentation, highlighting the company's earnings results, then a Q&A session. The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously, while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively. The material presented during this conference call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download from our corporate website.



Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have CFO, Dong Seok Cha; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; (inaudible) from Petrochemicals; [Kyung Deok Koh] from Advanced Materials; [Hae Sil Park] from Life Sciences and Seung-se Chang from LG Energy Solutions.



Let's begin with the business performance